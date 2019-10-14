Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Raymond Charles (Ray) HARRIS

HARRIS, Raymond Charles (Ray). Suddenly passed away on 12th October 2019. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Bev. Much loved Dad of Craig (dec) and Karyn, and Angela and Rob Burnell. Loved and cheeky Poppa to Jacob, Amelia, Finley, Owen, and Max. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 17th October 2019 at 12noon followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Harris family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
