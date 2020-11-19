|
|
|
PATTERSON, Raymond Bruce James (Ray). On Saturday 14th November 2020 with family by his side. Loving husband of the late Dawn. Dearly loved father of James, Christine and Wendy, Father-in-law to Lynley and Bruce. Loved Poppa of Kimberly, Rebecca, Tyler, Olivia and Jessica. Loved brother of Bev and brother-in-law to the late Barry, late Terry and Marlene. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the inpatients ward at Thames hospital. A private cremation for Ray has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020