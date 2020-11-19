Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley Funeral Services
3 Hall Street
Waikato, Waikato 3600
07-862-7388
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond PATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Bruce James (Ray) PATTERSON

Add a Memory
Raymond Bruce James (Ray) PATTERSON Notice
PATTERSON, Raymond Bruce James (Ray). On Saturday 14th November 2020 with family by his side. Loving husband of the late Dawn. Dearly loved father of James, Christine and Wendy, Father-in-law to Lynley and Bruce. Loved Poppa of Kimberly, Rebecca, Tyler, Olivia and Jessica. Loved brother of Bev and brother-in-law to the late Barry, late Terry and Marlene. Forever in our hearts. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the inpatients ward at Thames hospital. A private cremation for Ray has been held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -