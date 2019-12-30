Home

Raymond Bernard (Ray) GOUGH


1929 - 2019
GOUGH, Raymond Bernard (Ray). Born March 11, 1929. Passed peacefully on 27 December, 2019 with his family, aged 90 years. Will be sadly missed by daughter Julie and her husband Greg, grandchildren Briar and Josh and their families, siblings Mavis, (the late) Mervyn, Betty, Ngaire and their families. A memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in Hamilton on February 8. Contact [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation are welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
