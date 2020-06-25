|
TAYLOR, Raymond Benjamin (Benji). Born 17 November 1942. Passed away suddenly at home on 24 June 2020 after an acute illness. Soul mate of Irene for 60 years. Much loved father and father- in-law of Brett, Grant, Louise and Terry, Bronwyn and Craig. Treasured Pop of Dylan, Jess, Cam, Emily, Breanna, Josh, Liam, Libby, Aliesha and Kate. Great Poppa of Sloan and Tide. Best mate and brother of Glenn (Australia) and the late Bev and Gayle. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Saturday, 27 June 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www. hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Taylor family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2020