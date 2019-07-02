|
|
|
WHAREKAWA, Raymond Andrew. Tragically, as the result of an accident in Waihi on 29th June, 2019. Cherished oldest son of Sylvia. Much loved brother of Manuka, Chance, Susan and Caitlin. Dearly loved moko of the late Rainamay Wharekawa, and loved by his extended whanau. 'Will be sadly missed'. Tangihanga at the Tuapiro Marae, 20 Hikurangi Road, Katikati. A service for Ray will be held at the above Marae tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd July) at 11:00am, followed by burial at the Faulkner Urupa, Athenree Road, Athenree. Messages to: 0224115380.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019