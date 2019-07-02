Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond WHAREKAWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Andrew WHAREKAWA

Add a Memory
Raymond Andrew WHAREKAWA Notice
WHAREKAWA, Raymond Andrew. Tragically, as the result of an accident in Waihi on 29th June, 2019. Cherished oldest son of Sylvia. Much loved brother of Manuka, Chance, Susan and Caitlin. Dearly loved moko of the late Rainamay Wharekawa, and loved by his extended whanau. 'Will be sadly missed'. Tangihanga at the Tuapiro Marae, 20 Hikurangi Road, Katikati. A service for Ray will be held at the above Marae tomorrow (Wednesday 3rd July) at 11:00am, followed by burial at the Faulkner Urupa, Athenree Road, Athenree. Messages to: 0224115380.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.