|
|
|
TAYLOR, Ray Patricia (Pat) (nee Loney). 10 January 1924 - 28 June 2019. Aged 95 years. Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick). Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law to John, Paul and Wendy, Christine, Heather (deceased) Mark and Mary, Richard. Loved and treasured 'Nan' to Darby, Damian, Jem, Matt, Miles, Bec, John Jnr, Luke, Sam, Lily, Rob and 13 great grandchildren. The family wish to thank the management and staff of Hilda Ross for their respectful and loving care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthews Catholic Church Silverdale Road, Hamilton at 11am Saturday 6 July 2019 followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019