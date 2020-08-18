|
NADEN, Ray. 16th August 2020 aged 70, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Cherished and adored husband of Ali, dearly loved father of Ingrid and Annika, treasured grandad to Zac, Abby, Esme and Amelie, loved step-father to Daniel and Callan, Pops to Luther and Summer, respected colleague, mentor, doctor and friend to many across the world. We will miss your wisdom, your wit and your kindness. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday 14th September at 1pm at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Guests may attend the virtual service or register to attend in person. If you would like to share your thoughts and memories of Ray, the family would be grateful https://notices. nzherald.co.nz/obituaries/ nzherald-nz/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cancer Society of NZ www.cancernz.org.nz/ Aroha Funerals 09 2961527
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020