MURPHY, Ray. On Friday 16th of October 2020 peacefully at Home in Whakatane, aged 94. Beloved Husband of the late Marje for 60 years. Dearly loved father and friend of Sid and Cheryl, Colleen, Peter and Nickie, Stan and Adele. Adored Grandfather of Erin, Megan and Kate, Blair, Sean and Christa, Briar, Danelle and Rochelle and Ronan. Loved great grandfather of Skylar , Tara and Hunter. Sleep in eternal Rest. A Requiem Mass for Ray will be held in the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 22nd October at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Hospice E.B.O.P to PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages to the Murphy Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020