Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Peter Chanel Catholic Church
King Street
Whakatane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray MURPHY

Add a Memory
Ray MURPHY Notice
MURPHY, Ray. On Friday 16th of October 2020 peacefully at Home in Whakatane, aged 94. Beloved Husband of the late Marje for 60 years. Dearly loved father and friend of Sid and Cheryl, Colleen, Peter and Nickie, Stan and Adele. Adored Grandfather of Erin, Megan and Kate, Blair, Sean and Christa, Briar, Danelle and Rochelle and Ronan. Loved great grandfather of Skylar , Tara and Hunter. Sleep in eternal Rest. A Requiem Mass for Ray will be held in the St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 22nd October at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Hospice E.B.O.P to PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. Messages to the Murphy Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -