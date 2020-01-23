|
MCKITTERICK, Ray (nee McMillan). On 22 January 2020 at the care facility Bupa Hugh Green Rosedale, after a short illness with family by her side, aged 95 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Bob McKitterick. Much loved mother of Ross (and Stella) Gael (and David). Treasured Nana of Eleanor and Maddie , Ben (and Kate), Jonathan (and Janisha) and Tom. Forever loved and forever in our hearts. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 28 January at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bupa Hugh Green for their amazing warmth and care of Ray and her family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020