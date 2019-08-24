Home

More Obituaries for Rawinia JOSEPH
Rawinia Mariana (Ra or Rae) JOSEPH

Rawinia Mariana (Ra or Rae) JOSEPH Notice
JOSEPH, Rawinia Mariana (Ra or Rae). Peacefully passed away on 21st August 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mavis Joseph (nee Bradley). Much loved sister of Wi and Sonja, loved aunt of Cherie, Damita, Grant, Carmen and families. A service for Rawinia will be held at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Rd, (4th entrance), Whangarei at 2.30pm on Monday 26th August 2019. All communications to the "Joseph Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
