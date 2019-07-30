Home

Raumahara Wendy (Ham) O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR, Raumahara Wendy (nee Ham). Passed away peacefully, aged 88 at Taupo Hospital on the 29th of July 2019, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of the late Bill. Most loved and adored mother of Michael, Marion, Pat, Helen, Billy, Ken, Lewis, Joe, Andrew, Wendy-Anne and Melanie. Loved by all her mokopuna and great-mokopuna. A service for Wendy will be held 11.00 am ,Friday 2nd of August 2019 at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
