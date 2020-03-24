|
|
|
MULLIGAN, Rangingangana (Peggy). He Maimai Aroha E te Morehu Kuia e Rangingangana Haere rā koe. Haere rā koe ki tōhau pōhiri e karanga ake nei ki a koe arā ki ōhau rahi. Moe mai rā i ngā ringa atawhai o te Atua, ā hai reira okioki ai kua māhue mai mātou e tangi atu ki a koe. E kore koe e warewaretia Moe mai rā, moe mai rā oti atu. Rangi Mulligan (Peggy) A precious taonga to us all. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by 4 generations of whānau. Your light will burn forever in our hearts with the beautiful memories you leave us. We will always take care of each other as you wished. Our mother will be lying at home, First Avenue, Glenbrook Beach with immediate family. Extended whānau & friends invited to join us at Gatland Rd in Drury on Wednesday 25th March at 1.30pm for the burial service. Due to the current situation & restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date, yet to be announced. Communications to (09) 235 3559. The Mulligan whānau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020