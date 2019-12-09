Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
222 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Rangi (Piahana) ASHBY


1933 - 2019
Rangi (Piahana) ASHBY Notice
ASHBY, Rangi (nee Piahana). 6 October 1933 - 5 December 2019. Passed away peacefully at Ultimate Care Rest Home, Manurewa. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Arthur, Thomas and Lisa, Lance (deceased), Michael, Awhina, Herbie and Yvonne, Greta and Thomas (deceased), Polly, Beryl (deceased) and Gundy. A beloved Nana of 24 grandchildren, 46 great- grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild. A private family cremation will be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere on Monday 9 December 2019 at 12pm. A memorial Funeral Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 222 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 11.30am. "We eagerly look forward to being reunited in Paradise."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
