POWERED BY

DAHYA, Ramu. Passed away peacefully with family by his side on 3 February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jayendra and much loved father of Rajesh and Paresh. Son of Dahya Govind, brother of Vinu, Gosai, Hira, Vali and Mana. Brother-in-law of Madhu, Chandrika, Leila, Magan and the late Rashmi. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 6 February at 11am. Memorial donations can be made on line for the National Heart Foundation at www.bit.ly/ rdahya0302 or St John Ambulance at www.bit.ly/ rdahya0302



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
