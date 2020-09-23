Home

Ramsey Allen (Rambo,Turk) COATES

Ramsey Allen (Rambo,Turk) COATES Notice
COATES, Ramsey Allen (Rambo,Turk). Born August 27, 1961. Passed away on Friday September 18, 2020 peacefully at home in Sawtell, Coffs Harbour. Dearly loved Husband to Sue, adored Dad of Luke, Stacey and Neve. Proud Pop to Ashton, Siera, Lex, Payton and Sebastian and Uncle to Kathryn and Raquel. Beloved Son to Will and Pauline and sister Fenella. Such a beautiful sole who will be greatly missed. Your memories will live on forever. Forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Ramsey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
