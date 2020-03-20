|
MACDONALD, Ramsay Aitken. Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 March 2020 at Darlington Village, Banora Point, Australia with his beloved wife Barbara at his side, aged 88 years. Loved and respected brother of Rodney and the late Alan and Maurice. Beloved brother of Shirley, brother-in-law and best friend of John. Uncle to Mark and Lisa and close friend of Cristina. Ramsay was a much loved family member and friend and an inspiration to us all. "Ride free Ramsay on your motorcycle in the sky."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020