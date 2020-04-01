|
WALLABH, Ramon. 24 July 1939 - 30 March 2020. Passed away after a brief illness. Forever in the hearts of his wife of 55 years, Manjula, his children Niru, Anil, and Suresh and Sharmila, his grandchildren Khyaati and Bavan, Tanina and Nathan, Chhaya and Richard, Tejal, Alesha, Shreya, Mia and Kaiya, and his great grandson Theo. private cremation will be held. Details of a memorial service for Ramon at a future date will be notified. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020