|
|
|
WINIATA, Ramon Michael (Saus). Peacefully passed away at home in Komata, on 18th May, 2019, after a long battle of illness. Dearly loved son of Bing and Jane. Treasured husband and soulmate of Margaret. Much loved Father of Jason, Ahi, and Bianca; Tania and Brendon. Best ever Poppa of Bailey, Ngatai, Tai and Kiara. Cherished brother of Tiiti (deceased), Linda, Martha, Rongo (deceased), Janis, David, Anita and Christine. Funeral will be held at Te Pai O Hauraki Marae, Paeroa, on Thursday 23rd May at 10:00am. Final resting place at Puke Totara Urupa, Komata. All communications to: 7411A State Highway 26, RD4, Paeroa 3674.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More