HUSSEY, Ramon Lee (Ray). Passed away Thursday 4th July 2019, after a short illness, aged 49 years. Loved son of Colin and Kaye (dec). Brother to Wayne, Craig, Lance and Steven (dec). Loving father of Yasman. Loved by his many nephews and nieces. Loved nephew of Eunice. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society P.O Box 134 Hamilton, 2015 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A celebration Ray's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Sunday 14th July at 1.00 pm. Messages to the Hussey family P.O Box 275 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019