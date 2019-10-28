Home

More Obituaries for Raman SUKHA
Raman SUKHA

Raman SUKHA In Memoriam
SUKHA, Raman. On Tuesday 28th October 2008, we lost a loving husband, Bapuji and Bapa. 11 years have passed and not a day goes by without thinking about you. You were always there for us and supported us in every way you could. You were taken too soon and have left such a large gap in our family. May you rest in peace. Forever in our hearts, Laxmi, Jaindra and Hasmukh, Bharti, Dilip and Vanita, Usha, Manoj and Anju and your loving grandchildren, Bhavik, Rasmika, Alesh, Netesh, Traya and Niam.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
