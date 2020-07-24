Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Ralston Ranjitkumar (Ranjit) JEGASOTHY


1941 - 2020
Ralston Ranjitkumar (Ranjit) JEGASOTHY Notice
JEGASOTHY, Ralston Ranjitkumar (Ranjit). Born 24th July 1941, passed away peacefully on the 21st July 2020, aged 78 Years. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Much loved Father of Mark, Ranee and Nesan. Father-in-law of Billy and Liz and Grandad of Leo. Ranjit touched the lives of so many around the world. A celebration of his life will be held in the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland on Saturday 25th July at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Starship Children's Hospital. 0800 STARSHIP



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020
