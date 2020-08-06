Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Romaleigh Chapel
Ralston (John) HICKEY

Ralston (John) HICKEY Notice
HICKEY, Ralston (John). Born March 4, 1950. Late of Glenfield and Bayswater. Passed away peacefully August 5, 2020 surrounded by family. Much loved and cherished husband of Robyn. Adored Father and Father in law of Jennifer and Darren Tomkinson, Kimberlee and Christopher Puketapu. Beloved Grandad to the late Jayden; Ryley, Jordan and Aubree. Brother in law of Gary Tomline. A service to celebrate Ralston's life will be held on Saturday 8th August 2020 at Romaleigh Chapel 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020
