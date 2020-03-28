|
BISS, Ralphe (Michael Ralphe Jonathan.) With much sadness Ralphe passed away peacefully at Summerset Mountainview, New Plymouth on Wednesday evening, 25 March 2020, aged 91 years. As family we are happy that Dad is back with his beloved Nui after only 10 weeks apart. Dedicated and loving father and father-in-law of Jenni and Kevin Dittmer, Jonny and Janine, Philly and Graeme Fairclough. Treasured grandfather of Jonny D and Courtnay, Amber-Jay and Diego, Kris and Sammie, and Lisa. Precious great-grandfather to Tuakana, Mat?a Nui and Tennyson. Messages to [email protected] com or c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. It's ironic that due to Covid-19, Dad's wishes for a minimal service have been exceeded! A memorial service will be held once things are back to normal.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020