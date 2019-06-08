Home

Ralph Strack TORRIE

Ralph Strack TORRIE Notice
TORRIE, Ralph Strack. Passed away peacefully on the Gold Coast, Australia on 3 June 2019. Loved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father and father-in-law of Shona and Ron, Wendy and George, Vicki and Wayne, Grant and Jessie, and Karl and Caroline. Much loved grandfather of Ryan, Claire, Timothy, Steven and Amy. A private cremation to be held on the Gold Coast. A service to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at Davis Funerals Chapel, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Saturday, 15 June 2019 at 10.30 am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
