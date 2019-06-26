Home

SUTTON, Ralph Lionel. ZL2AOH. Sqn Ldr. (Retired). Died at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 22 June 2019. Age 96. Lived independently. Son of the late Stanley and Dora Sutton. Devoted husband of the late Gwenda Sutton. Father and Father-in-law of Keith and Anna, Amanda and Derek Plimmer. Grandad of Mike and Janene, the late Jeremy, the late Nicole and Hiroki, Tim and Anna, George and Cassie, Fiona and Sam Rewiri. GG-Ralph to Max, Jimmy, Paddy, Mabel. Messages to 12C Herbert Gardens, 186 The Terrace, Wellington, 6011 or [email protected] Please join us for Ralph's Memorial afternoon tea at 3.00 pm on Saturday 29th June 2019, at "Meetings on the Terrace", 152 The Terrace, Wellington. FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
