WINE, Ralph Leonard. Born March 8, 1931. Passed away on June 20, 2020 peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Lois. Loving dad of Laurie, Judi and Bruce and father-in-law to Ambar and Joan. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren. Amie, Nick, Russell, Putri, Bryce, Heath, Lauren, Richard, Cameron and their partners and to his great grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020