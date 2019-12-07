Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland

Ralph Frederick (ZL4AG) BOSHIER

Ralph Frederick (ZL4AG) BOSHIER Notice
BOSHIER, Ralph Frederick (ZL4AG). On 4 December 2019, age 86, peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, for 62 years. Proud father of Malcolm, Bryan and Stephen; and father in law of Anita and Jo; and grandfather of five. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 11 December at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
