BOSHIER, Ralph Frederick (ZL4AG). On 4 December 2019, age 86, peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, for 62 years. Proud father of Malcolm, Bryan and Stephen; and father in law of Anita and Jo; and grandfather of five. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 11 December at 12.30pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019