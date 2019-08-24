Home

SCOTT, Ralph Edgar. 1 November 1932 - 22 August 2019. Peacefully, on 22nd August, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marianne, for 58 years. Loved Dad of Ian (Scotty) and Margaret, Bruce and Wendy, Edith and Peter, Heather and Ron, Michelle and Chris, and loved Grandad of 10 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at The Booms, for their loving care and attention to Ralph. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to "Make a Wish", PO Box 852 Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240 or Thames St John Ambulance, PO Box 49, Thames 3540. Messages to The Scott Family: C/- PO Box 57 Thames, 3540.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
