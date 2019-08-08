Home

Ralph BARKER

Ralph BARKER Notice
BARKER, Ralph. Passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on 6 August 2019 aged 74 years. Loving husband of the late June (nee Woods). Loved father and father in law of Gavin and Michelle, Bevan and Candace, Fiona and Dion and Angela. Cherished Grandad to Liam, Elliot, Emily, India, Findley, Levi, Isabella and Braxton. Eldest and dear brother of Joe, Bill, George and the late Ben. Forever in our hearts. Ralph's funeral will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 10th August 2019 at 12.30pm followed by Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
