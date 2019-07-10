Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rakesh DAYAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rakesh Magan DAYAL

Add a Memory
DAYAL, Rakesh Magan. Passed away at home in Brisbane on 30th June 2019, aged 43 years. Much loved son of Magan and Indira. Superman of a bro to Rina, Kapisha and Vimal. Beloved grandson of the late Dayalbhai, Ratanben Kanji and Jerambhai and Dahiben Fakir. Affectionately loved by his cousins and mates in Brisbane and Auckland. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri on Saturday 13th July at 11am. Donations to Mental Health Foundation accepted, www.mentalhealth.org.nz Rucks will be sadly missed. RIP, brother.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.