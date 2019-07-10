|
DAYAL, Rakesh Magan. Passed away at home in Brisbane on 30th June 2019, aged 43 years. Much loved son of Magan and Indira. Superman of a bro to Rina, Kapisha and Vimal. Beloved grandson of the late Dayalbhai, Ratanben Kanji and Jerambhai and Dahiben Fakir. Affectionately loved by his cousins and mates in Brisbane and Auckland. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri on Saturday 13th July at 11am. Donations to Mental Health Foundation accepted, www.mentalhealth.org.nz Rucks will be sadly missed. RIP, brother.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019