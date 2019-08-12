Home

Raima June DOVE

Raima June DOVE Notice
DOVE, Raima June. Passed away in Rawene hospital on August 10, 2019. Very beloved wife and partner of Mervyn Dove. Loved mum and mother in law of Margaret and John, Noeline and John, and Chris. Loved Gran of Rhonda, Daniel, Dave, and Alun. Loved great gran of James, Luke, Mathew, Caleb, and Joseph. A service for Raima will be held on Wednesday 14 August at 1pm in the Opononi hall, Opononi and a service in Auckland on Friday 16 August 1pm at The Natural Funeral Co, 120 New North Rd, Eden Tce. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimers Northland would be appreciated. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Rawene hospital. The Natural Funeral Company (09) 3616080
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
