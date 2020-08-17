Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whakaari Urupa
Raiha Eliza Mary NELSON


1944 - 2020
Raiha Eliza Mary NELSON Notice
NELSON, Raiha Eliza Mary. Born December 31, 1944. Passed away on August 16, 2020. Slipped gently and peacefully away following a long and truly courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Wife and Soulmate of 57 years to Raymond (Poai). Adoring and devoted mother to Rene-Lee (Moko), Kaaho Te-Auheke, Vincent Hekerangi, Raymond Rehua and Charles Wharekiri. A loving Nanny to her 13 Mokopuna and 3 Mokopuna Tuarua. For those wishing to pay their respects, we will be returning Mum to her ancestral Kokohinau Marae at Te Teko (Edgecumbe) on Sunday 16th August where she will lie in state for 2 nights. On Tuesday 18th August at 1pm, we will embark on our final journey with her to Mataatua Marae, Ruatahuna where she will be laid to rest following a funeral service at Whakaari Urupa on Wednesday 19th August at 11am. Ka Maioha ake kei te Mareikura Raiha Eliza Nelson. Takahia atu te ara haukore o ou tupuna mai Ngai Te Rangi, Ngati Ranginui tae atu i raro i to Maunga Whakahii Putauaki, Marae Kokohinau, Pahipoto Hapu. Turei 18 Akuhata Kua hiki te tira haere ki Ruatahuna, Huiarau, Manawaru, Mataaua Marae, Te Urewera. Wenerei 19 Akuhata, 11am, Ka nehu ki Whakaari Urupa, Ngai Te Riu. Enquiries to (021) 086 75670.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020
