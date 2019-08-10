Home

Raewyn Tena PRIOR

PRIOR, Raewyn Tena. Peacefully on Thursday, 8 August 2019 surrounded by family. Much loved mum and mother in law of Gary and Sarah, Leanne and Nico. Loving and adored Nanz of Jack, Gaby, Josh and Henry. We invite you to join us to celebrate Raewyn's life at 1pm on Saturday, 17 August 2019 at The Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friendly Bear Makers Club, of which Raewyn was a member, would be greatly appreciated. Account number 12-3089-0228493-00. Dearly loved, greatly missed, always in our hearts. Until we meet again.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
