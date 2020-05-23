Home

Raewyn Lorna GREENVILLE

Raewyn Lorna GREENVILLE Notice
GREENVILLE, Raewyn Lorna. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21 May 2020, aged 83. Mother and mother-in- law of Richard and Susan Greenville, the late Christine and Chris Ryan. Grandma of Kayla, Kirsty, Selina and Steven and Jack and Tom. Great grandmother of Layla, Leo and Arlo. A private family farewell will be held. Reunited with Fluff. May she rest in peace. Communications to Richard and Susan Greenville, 448 Tautiti Road, RD3, Te Aroha.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
