Raewyn Leigh McGREGOR

Raewyn Leigh McGREGOR Notice
McGREGOR, Raewyn Leigh. Passed away peacefully on October 28th 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Adored mother, grandmother, sister and aunty. At Raewyn's request a private service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Raewyn's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, on Thursday November 14th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Rotorua Community Hospice. A special thanks to the Rotorua hospice team for the love and care shown to Raewyn.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
