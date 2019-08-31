|
HADWIN, Raewyn Joy. In memory of a loved, wife, mother and gran who passed away 31 August 2011. May Time Soften Your Pain In times of darkness, love sees... In times of silence, love hears.... In times of doubt, love hopes... In times of sorrow, loves heals... And in all the times, love remembers. May time soften the pain until all that remains is the warmth of the memories and the love. Remembered every day. Rex, Jeffrey, Ian, Denise, Tracey and families. xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019