WHEELER, Raewyn Dawn (nee McInnarney). Born March 13, 1941. Passed away on August 4, 2020 after a brief illness aged 79. Loved wife of Graham and Mother of Steve and Julie and Mother-in-law to Erin. Very much loved Nana to Amy and James, Ashlee, Kirsty and Mikayla. A very special lady who was taken too soon. Mum's wishes were to not have a funeral but we would like to acknowledge all of her friends and especially her neighbours for their love and care of Mum. A private cremation will take place. Raewyn, Mum, Nana you will be missed in so many ways. We will always love you forever. You were a magnificent person who gave a lot more than you ever had. RIP Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020