BOER, Raewyn Dawn (nee Grimmer). Peacefully on 28 November 2019 with her husband and daughter at her side. Dearly loved wife of Wim, for 27 years. Much loved mother of Karina and nana of Jade, Noah, and Oliver. "Heaven Bound" A celebration of Raewyn's life will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 4 December 2019 at Fairfield Baptist Church, 1101 Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton. All communications to The Boer Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Donations would be appreciated to Hospice Waikato.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019