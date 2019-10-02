Home

Raewin Nellie LAURENSON

LAURENSON, Raewin Nellie. Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Leslie Laurenson. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Dawn and Richard, Robyn and Graham, and Jon and Diane. Much loved Nana Raewin of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her. "Forever in our hearts" A service to celebrate Raewin's life will be held at St Catherine's Anglican Church, 143 Settlers Way, Okaihau, Tuesday, 8th October 2019, at 11am. Her graveside service and burial will be held at the Piopio cemetery, Mangakowhai Road, Piopio, Waitomo, Wednesday, 9th October 2019, at 2pm. All communications to C/- Laurenson Family, P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
