Morrison Funeral Directors
WHYMAN, Rae. Passed away on the 7th of May 2019. Loved wife of the late Lynne. Mother of Grant and Mark. Loved Grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Scott and sister in law Julia and her nieces Shayne and Celia. Now at peace with her husband. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday the 13th of May 2019 at 10.00 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Waitakere Hospital, Anawhata Ward for all their care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2019
