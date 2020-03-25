|
STANTON, Rae Phyllis. Passed away peacefully on 23 March 2020 at Eden Village, Auckland, in her 95th year. Sister of Beverley Wharry and the late Ralph Stanton. Thanks for the loving care from the amazing staff at Eden Village Care Centre. Also we would like to thank Jeremy Goodwin for being so caring and helpful to the family. As the country is in lockdown there will not be a funeral service but we will have a memorial service at a later date. Any communication to PO Box 707 Tauranga 3440 email: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020