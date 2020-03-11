|
TAYLOR, Rae Lillian (nee Hedge). Peacefully at Thames Hospital on 8th March 2020, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Jim (James Grey) Taylor; Loved Mum and Nana to Judy Miller, Simon and Kat, Teresa and Mike Earl, Jason and Marit; the late Ian Taylor and Trish, Gareth and Natalie, Brodie and Vivi, Jessica and James; Alison and Mike King, Ryan and Jess, Sophie; Alan and Arisa Taylor, Michael and Chereen and the late James. Nana Rae (Great Grandmother) to Gracie, Lucie, Jackson, Summer, Leon, Elisa, Tom, Violet and Oliver. In accordance with Rae's wishes, a private cremation has been held. The family would like to thank all Rae's friends for their support and companionship in her aging years. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020