JAMIESON, Rae Julian. Saturday, the 4th of May 2019 in her 71st year peacefully passed at Carter House in Te Puke. Adored wife of the late Roy Anthony Stephen Bunting, Cherished Mother of Jason, Allan, Debbie and Karen (Deceased). Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A Service for Rae will be held at Te Puke Anglican Church, Te Puke on Friday, the 10th of May at 11.00am followed by the interment at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
