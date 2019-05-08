Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rae JAMIESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Julian JAMIESON

Notice Condolences

Rae Julian JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON, Rae Julian. Saturday, the 4th of May 2019 in her 71st year peacefully passed at Carter House in Te Puke. Adored wife of the late Roy Anthony Stephen Bunting, Cherished Mother of Jason, Allan, Debbie and Karen (Deceased). Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A Service for Rae will be held at Te Puke Anglican Church, Te Puke on Friday, the 10th of May at 11.00am followed by the interment at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.