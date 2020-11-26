Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
Rae Elizabeth COOKSON

Rae Elizabeth COOKSON Notice
COOKSON, Rae Elizabeth. After a brave battle, at her home in Thames (surrounded by her loving family), on 23rd November, 2020; in her 84th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved Mum of Raemond and Carolyn, Cliff and Jan, Karen, Debra, Roi and Alice, Melanie and Preston. Cherished 'Nana Rae' of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Rae's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Saturday 28th November at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: [email protected] or 105 Marie Place, Thames 3500.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
