CRAMPTON, Rae Allison (nee Speak). 18 February 1930 - 01 August 2019, in her 90th year. Rae passed away in the most dignified and peaceful way under the watchful eye of her loving daughter Joy and the wonderful Management and Staff at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Mother in law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Daughter, sister, Auntie, Cousin and Friend to all those that knew her throughout her long life. Best known for her creative/crafty sewing and knitting talents, her beautiful organic garden and compassion for those less fortunate than herself. At Rae's request a Cremation and Private Service has been held. Our sincere thanks go to the Doctors, Management and Staff at Pohlen Hospital who looked after her needs in her final days. Special thanks go to her daughter Joy who supported her through her final years of independence. Also sincere thanks to Pam of Watersons Funeral Services for making even the simplest requests run smoothly. We Love You Mum, You Will Be Sadly Missed. Now You Are HOME" All correspondence c/- the Crampton family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019