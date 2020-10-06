|
AIMER, Rae (nee Musty). Born March 14, 1932. Passed away on October 02, 2020. Suddenly at Forrest Hill Home and Hospital in her 89th year. Loved wife of Peter for 62 years. Mother of Robyn, Graeme (deceased), Kathryn (deceased) and Grace (deceased). Treasured grandmother of Sam, Faith, Joe, Elsa, and Gretel and great grandmother of Caine, Michael and Raeillin. A service for Rae will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, 327 Beach Rd, Campbells Bay, at 11am Friday 9 October.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020