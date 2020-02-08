Home

Rachel (Kay) TYLER

Rachel (Kay) TYLER Notice
TYLER, Rachel (nee Kay). Passed away on February 04, 2020 In her 95th year and after a challenging 9 1/2 years. Loved wife of the late Ross Tyler. Mother and mother-in-law to Richard and Julia, Sue and Bob, Nicola and Jon, Simon and Joanne, Catherine and Greg. Grandmother to Sarah, Sophie, Duncan and Alex, Michael, Paul and Amanda, Seamus and Lani, Nick, Brigitte and James. And eleven Great Grandchildren. A private family service has been held. Family can be contacted [email protected] or Catherine Tyler 42 Timon Drive RD2 Katikati 3178
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
