JENNINGS, Rachel Mary. Born 7th December 1972 and passed away peacefully at home 8th June 2020, from a sudden medical event. She will be sadly missed by her son Jordan, parents David and Elaine, Brother Dave and Sister-in-law Carolyn and their children Felicity and Harvey, Also her birth family in St Vincent in the Caribbean and the Jennings family in England. She is now lying in state at home with family in Haruru. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at the Excite church, Turner centre, Kerikeri, on Saturday 13th of June 2020 at 11am. Her burial will be held in the Paihia Lawn cemetery. All communication to the Jennings Family C/- P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020