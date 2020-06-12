Home

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Excite church
Turner centre
Kerikeri
Rachel Mary JENNINGS


1972 - 2020
Rachel Mary JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS, Rachel Mary. Born 7th December 1972 and passed away peacefully at home 8th June 2020, from a sudden medical event. She will be sadly missed by her son Jordan, parents David and Elaine, Brother Dave and Sister-in-law Carolyn and their children Felicity and Harvey, Also her birth family in St Vincent in the Caribbean and the Jennings family in England. She is now lying in state at home with family in Haruru. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at the Excite church, Turner centre, Kerikeri, on Saturday 13th of June 2020 at 11am. Her burial will be held in the Paihia Lawn cemetery. All communication to the Jennings Family C/- P.O Box 77 Kaikohe, 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020
