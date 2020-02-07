Home

Rachel Lillian (Pickering) PONDS Notice
PONDS, Rachel Lillian (nee Pickering). Our beautiful butterfly took to flight on 4 February 2020 in Perth, Australia. Flying towards the arms of our precious Dad, Tarza, Bubu and her brothers. While we are crushed and broken, they wait with love and welcoming arms wide open. I will miss our long chats, our laughs, our milos and just being us. Forever cradled in our hearts our Mum, our Nana, our Friend. Till we meet again, Loloma Levu to you and our Dad Grumpy xoxo



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
