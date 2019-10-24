|
|
|
WYNESS, Rachel Jane. 8 November 1970 - 22 October 2019. Passed into God's presence in perfect peace. Precious daughter of Trevor and Elizabeth, sister and sister-in-law of Rebecca and Brett, Timothy, and Duncan (deceased) aunty to James and Dylan. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus" A service will be held at St George's Church, 19 Ranfurly Road, Epsom on Friday 25 October, at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rachel's name to IHC Society, PO Box 98047, South Auckland, East Tamaki, reference 20 Belcoo Crescent. Communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019